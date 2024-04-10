 Best Principal award for Dr Reena Talwar : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Best Principal award for Dr Reena Talwar
campus notes

Best Principal award for Dr Reena Talwar

Best Principal award for Dr Reena Talwar

Shehzada Nand College’s principal Dr Reena Talwar being honoured with an award in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shehzada Nand College's principal Dr Reena Talwar was honoured with the Bharat Shiksha Ratna Award for Best Principal on Monday at Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. Dr Reena Talwar has received the award for her outstanding contribution in the field of education. Dr Reena said promoting and disseminating education is the main purpose of her life. Congratulating her on her achievement, Sushma Mehra, president of the college management committee, said Shahzada Nand College is touching heights under the supervision of Talwar. College director Chamanlal and all the staff of the college welcomed Dr Reena Talwar and congratulated her on this achievement.

Project Exhibition held

The Department of Civil Engineering at the Global Group of Institutes organised a project exhibition 'CIVIL WONDERS' at its campus. The exhibition was held to showcase innovative and working civil models and structures created by students, highlighting the importance of innovation in field of civil engineering making world a better place to live. The exhibition featured diverse structures and models prepared by students of B Tech Civil Engg. These projects covered various disciplines, including working model of Canal Diversion Head Works, Earthquake Resistant Building, Pong Dam, Hydraulic Traffic Reduce System, Auto Road Signal, Pervious Concrete, Tower Bridge. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi interacted with the students and lauded their efforts in displaying technically viable models. A competition was held for the best civil models and projects based scientific accuracy, creativity, communication skills and knowledge about technical concepts.

Arya Samaj foundation day celebrated

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, celebrated the foundation day of Arya Samaj, as a significant event in the history of India. The event aims to enlighten students about the principles and teachings of Arya Samaj, a reform movement founded by Swami Dayananda Saraswati in 1875. The day celebrates the founding of the Arya Samaj, which stands for the promotion of truth, righteousness and social reform. It emphasizes the importance of education, eradication of social evils, and the uplift of society. Principal of the school Dr Pallavi Sethi aimed to instil in students a sense of pride in their cultural heritage and inspire them to uphold the values of truth, righteousness, and social reform in their lives.

Graduation ceremony organized

Invictus International School organised a graduation ceremony for the Class XII students here on Monday. BJP candidate for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Ambassador of India to the United States, was the chief guest. He congratulated the students on their achievements and said, "Invictus has truly brought immense pride to our city by opening doors of IVY league universities to the students of Amritsar. With unmatched commitment to help students reach their utmost potential and its remarkable guidance, Invictus has truly proved its motto of leading by example." The graduation ceremony featured speeches by Suheil Savlani and Zyna Dhillon, who conveyed their gratitude, aspirations, and reflections on their academic journey at Invictus International School. The ceremony concluded with graduates tossing their caps into the air and the final walk around the school's academic block. Manjot Dhillon, director of the school, remarked, "I am proud of my class of 2024 and sincerely appreciate their marvellous feats in scholastic and co-scholastic arenas.”

