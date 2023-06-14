Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Amritsar, June 13
Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs Memorial (JBMM) Civil Hospital here has received a new in-charge with Dr Madan Mohan taking over as Senior Medical Officer (SMO) here on Tuesday. The previous SMO Dr Raju Chohan has been transferred to Shutrana in Patiala district.
Dr Madan Mohan had earlier been working as district epidemiologist and had played an important role in tackling Covid-19 and dengue spread in the district. After taking over as SMO, Civil Hospital, Dr Madan Mohan stated that corruption would not be tolerated at any level.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt
Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...
All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine
India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy