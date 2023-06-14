Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs Memorial (JBMM) Civil Hospital here has received a new in-charge with Dr Madan Mohan taking over as Senior Medical Officer (SMO) here on Tuesday. The previous SMO Dr Raju Chohan has been transferred to Shutrana in Patiala district.

Dr Madan Mohan had earlier been working as district epidemiologist and had played an important role in tackling Covid-19 and dengue spread in the district. After taking over as SMO, Civil Hospital, Dr Madan Mohan stated that corruption would not be tolerated at any level.