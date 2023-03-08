Better policy must to catapult economy: Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 7

Functionaries of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) submitted an array of demands to the state government in order to catapult the state’s economy to stem the trends of brain drain, rising drug addiction and unemployment.

The memorandum that was submitted alleged that the continuous flight of the industry out of the state was exposing the misplaced policies of the state’s industrial policy. In the Budget for 2023-24, the traders insisted on the creation of better infrastructure to make industry flourish once again.

In order to get rid of unemployment and drug addiction among the state’s youth, the PPBM urged the government to set up industrial hubs so that employment opportunities can be created and the state’s GDP can also increase.

For this, professional tax should be abolished, a unit of power utility to manufacturing industries must be fixed at Rs 5 per unit, VAT on petrol and diesel should be reduced, an amount of Rs 5,000 crore should be kept in the budget for industry and trade and proactive steps must be taken to promote Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the traders’ body said.

The other demands included provision to hand over the land to the Railways to start the work of Patti Makhu rail link, allocation of funds to set up Trade and Exhibition Center in the holy city and special relief for the shawl industry, food processing and textiles in the state.

