Beware of driving in BRTS lane

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 4

Traffic police have decided to act tough against private vehicles plying inside the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. The entry points for the metro bus is now restricted for the normal traffic. The BRTS authorities have installed the barricades on some of the points to restrict the other vehicles than metro bus.

The unauthorised use of the BRTS corridors by private vehicles often result in disruption of the normal flow of metro buses.

During a month long strike of BRTS employees, the common commuters had started using the BRTS corridor. The traffic police didn’t take any notice as this practice ease the traffic congestion on the non-BRTS lanes. But after the metro bus service resumed, the driver of metro bus were facing serious issues while drive in the BRTS lane.

“During last a few months, the number of vehicles increased in the BRTS lane. It often disrupts the service. We face traffic jam in the lane reserved for BRTS. It also leads to the accidents. Sometimes, cyclists or rickshaws enter the lane because of which they have to slow down the buses. Because of this, they fail to maintain their schedule,” said a driver of BRTS.

“The BRTS lanes though were constructed for the metro buses but its use for emergency vehicles, including fire brigade, ambulance, and police vehicles in emergency circumstances is allowed. But the cars and other vehicles are not allowed”, said Gurpreet Singh, a BRTS worker.

The senior traffic police has asked the cops to not allow the common traffic in the BRTS lane. “We intercept the vehicles which enter in BRTS lane. We will also issue challan,” said traffic official.