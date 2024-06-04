Bhagat Puran Singh’s birth anniversary: Pingalwara society opens biogas plant at Manawala complex

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, June 3
A bio-gas plant was inaugurated today to mark the second day of the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of All India Pingalwara Society’s founder, Bhagat Puran Singh. The plant was inaugurated by members of the Society led by its president Dr Inderjit Kaur at its Manawala complex here on Monday.
Bhagwant Singh Dilawary, a socio-religious activist who runs an Ashram for leprosy patients in Amravati and Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, former IG and Amritsar North MLA, were the distinguished guests on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Inderjit Kaur said that the Pingalwara had added another feather in its cap by setting up a bio-gas plant which has now been rendered fully operational. The gas produced in the plant is being used in the langar hall of the organisation at Manawala.
The plant was established just close to the cow shelter at the rear end of the Manawala complex. She said Pingalwara was always eager to use an alternate source of energy in its complex. It has set up an example by following natural farming techniques in its farms to grow vegetables and crops. Dr Inderjit Kaur said the Society took a cue from Lambra Kangri multipurpose cooperative service society for setting up the biogas plant.
Harpal Singh Chika, Director, Punjabi Sahit and Sanskriti, said that safe and pollution-free environment was the need of the hour. He said one should use natural resources in a judicious manner to save humanity in future.
