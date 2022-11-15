Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to 5-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 14

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) today got five-day police remand of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria for his alleged links with Jaswinder Singh Multani, an activist of banned terrorist organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Multani was reportedly held and questioned in Germany last year over his alleged involvement in terror incidents in Punjab.

The Punjab Police has accused Multani of his alleged involvement in recent terror incidents in the state and recruiting youth for terrorist activities. He has also been accused of providing them with money, weapons and explosives through narcotic smugglers and gangsters. Multani was named in two FIRs lodged in February and August in Punjab. One of the FIRs pertains to his involvement in hatching a conspiracy to kill farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. The police are suspecting his involvement in the Ludhiana court blast case. Jaggu was brought on a production warrant and produced in a local court that sent him to five-day police custody. It was alleged that Jaggu had relations with Multani who along with SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had smuggled arms into India.