Bhai Daan Singh's portrait displayed at Sikh museum

Amritsar, September 7
Portrait of Bhai Daan Singh, a contemporary Sikh of Guru Gobind Singh, was displayed at the Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple today.
The portrait was unveiled by Giani Rajdeep Singh, Granthi of the Golden Temple. He said Bhai Daan Singh was a beloved Sikh of Guru Gobind Singh, who sought the blessing of Sikh faith in place of remuneration from the Guru, after the Battle of Muktsar Sahib.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari
Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...
Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Muktsar
His wife manages to escape
Children reading in Punjabi, Hindi and English show highest level of oral reading proficiency, says NCERT study
Tamil Nadu students score lowest in basic numeracy; Assam, G...
After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma will also not work in Kapil Sharma show; here is why
Bharti Singh will not be a regular part of the new season