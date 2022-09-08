Bhai Daan Singh's portrait displayed at Sikh museum

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

Portrait of Bhai Daan Singh, a contemporary Sikh of Guru Gobind Singh, was displayed at the Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple today.

The portrait was unveiled by Giani Rajdeep Singh, Granthi of the Golden Temple. He said Bhai Daan Singh was a beloved Sikh of Guru Gobind Singh, who sought the blessing of Sikh faith in place of remuneration from the Guru, after the Battle of Muktsar Sahib.