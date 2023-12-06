Bhai Vir Singh flower & plant show begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

The annual Bhai Vir Singh Flower and Plant Show commenced today, marking the commemoration of the 151st birth centenary of Bhai Vir Singh at the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan of the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU).

Gurvinder Singh, Landscape Officer and in-charge of Bhai Vir Singh Flower & Plant Show, expressed the university’s unwavering commitment to environmental conservation under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu. He said it is a testament to the university’s dedication to fostering environmental awareness and education among the community. “The event is a tribute to Bhai Vir Singh’s legacy. This year’s exhibition promises a magnificent display, featuring a diverse array of flora, including an assortment of large and small dahlias, lovingly nurtured in pots, alongside exquisite potted roses, lending an air of sophistication to the show. Moreover, the visitors will also be able to get direct knowledge about the upkeep of plants at home,” he said.

Today marked the closure of entries for the competition, with the grand unveiling of the exhibition scheduled for December 6. The winners will be honoured during the prize distribution ceremony on December 7. Alongside the floral displays, the event will also feature stalls showcasing horticulture, organic farming, nursery and gardening tools, providing attendees with a comprehensive and enriching experience.

