Bhai Vir Singh flower show begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

Bhai Vir Singh Flower and Plant Festival was inaugurated at Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan of Guru Nanak Dev University today. The festival marks the 150th birth anniversary of father of modern Punjabi literature and eminent environmentalist. Apart from flower lovers, a large number of competitors are participating in various events relating to flowers, ornamental plants, cacti and succulent plants and Rangoli. Gurwinder Singh, Landscape Officer, GNDU and Dr Sunaina, Assistant Professor, Agriculture Department, said as per schedule various entries of plants and flowers had been received. Formal inauguration ceremony of this festival will be held on December 15 by VC GNDU Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

As many as 500 entries has received which will divided into various categories of 54 Chraysanthemum (Guldaudi), 68 Indoor Plants, 54 Cacti & succulent and 22 rangoli of flowers. Prizes shall be distributed among winners while participation certificate shall be given to all participants in this flower festival. He said that this exhibition is open for all from 9 to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Khalsa College also held a seminar dedicated in memory of Bhai Vir Singh. Stressing that Bhai Veer Singh initiated Sikh renaissance while pioneering modern Punjabi literature, the speakers including Principal Khalsa College Dr Mehal Singh and historian and Sikh thinker Dr Inderjit Singh Gagoani called Bhai Vir Singh the writer of the 20th century.

Khalsa College Principal Dr Mehal Singh termed Bhai Vir Singh as torch-bearer of Punjabi poetry and novel.

“His writings and disposition led to laying the foundation of various Sikh institutions which finally resulted in social awakening,” said Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Honorary Secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) who was the chief guest at the seminar. Dr Davinder Singh Chhina also emphasised how Bhai Vir Singh was the tallest figure in the history of Punjab.

