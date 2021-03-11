Bhai Vir Singh's death anniv observed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 11

A religious programme was organised to mark the 65th death anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh at Bhai Vir Singh Memorial Hall here on Friday.

After the bhog of Sri Sehaj Path, Bhai Veer Singh’s poems’ — Masti Changi, Rakhdi Sada Tikane and Tun Sajan Albela Tun — were sung by the sangat.

On the occasion, Bhai Balwinder Singh from Darbar Sahib, addressed the sangat and spoke about the life of Bhai Vir Singh and his works for the reconstruction of the society. He said Bhai Sahib’s life was great and holy. “He was always determined for the rising of art, Punjabi, Gurmat and Sikhism. Bhai Sahib did every work for the betterment of the society,” he said. He also shed light on the importance of Bhai Veer Singh’s literary works.

Besides, Bhai Jasbir Singh, Bhai Jasbir Singh and Harjap Singh, Harmandir Sahib ragi from Central Khalsa Orphanage and their group recited Gurbani. Ragi Harjap Singh used string instruments while performing kirtan.

On the occasion, a message sent by Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Chief Khalsa Diwan president and Amritsar South MLA, was also read out.