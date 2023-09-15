Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

AAP MLA and Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Nijjer today said that educational institutions under the CKD management will be given a digital facelift and transformed into modern classrooms through a series of initiatives. Dr Nijjer was addressing a felicitation ceremony organised by CKD at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Majitha Road bypass, to honour 57 teachers, eight retired and two senior principals, including CKD assistant directors too.

Interactive flat panels to improve teaching-learning pedagogy is planned to be introduced in CKD schools shortly. It will include features of connectivity of the device to wireless internet and to mobile through QR code for smooth classroom activities and exams.

Dr Nijjer said that development of any society and country depends on the quality of education. “Teachers play a vital role in laying the foundation for a bright future of the students by imparting knowledge, moral qualities and by transforming the students into ideal citizen. Also, adopting emerging educational tools is the need of the hour to keep pace with the ever changing technological advancements. The traditional educational tools suffered from many technical impediments. So, interactive flat panels are way ahead of any of the previous technologies,” he said.

In addition, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of noted Sikh scholar Bhai Vir Singh (one of the founders of CKD), the Chief Khalsa Diwan has decided to restart the publication of Nirguniyara magazine. Nirgunyara was a literary magazine started by Bhai Vir Singh in 1894 and was published through the Khalsa Tract Society (run under CKD) established by him.

Dr Nijjar said that Nirguniyara initiated by Bhai Vir Singh was published in the form of Tract in the beginning. “Later, it was given a new look and content by the Diwan in 2013. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, its publication came to a standstill. It’s a historic decision to revive the publication of this century-old literary magazine.”

Nirguniyara magazine was considered a spiritual legacy of Gurmat literature as Bhai Vir Singh used to share Gurbani principles, Sikh history and literature through it. CKD will also open Bhai Vir Singh Literary Study Centre in which his written works in various languages, documents and dissertations will be exhibited. It was also announced that Bhai Vir Singh’s famous novel ‘Sundari’, that he wrote in 1898, will be taught to the students in CKD schools.

