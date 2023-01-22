Bhaichung Bhutia's academy to hold trials today at GNDU

Amritsar, January 21
Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), powered by football learning app company enJogo, will conduct trials for its residential academies (boarding schools with football training) at the sports ground of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) on January 22.
The BBFS aims to reach out to football aspirants across the length and breadth of the country through its latest initiative — 100 Trials.100 Cities.Unlimited Dreams.
Carry valid id
- Players born between January 1, 2006 to December 31, 2013 are eligible to participate in the trials. The reporting time for the trials is 8:30 am and interested candidates must carry their kits and a valid government ID proof besides a registration fee of Rs 100, applicable to all attendees.
The Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools provides over Rs 2 crore worth of scholarships for talented footballers under its residential programme. There are opportunities to gain up to 100 per cent scholarships covering academics, training, food, lodging and competitive exposure.
