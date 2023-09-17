Bhaji Gursharan Singh's 94th birth anniversary celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

Bhaji Gursharan Singh Memorial Trust, Manch Rangmanch and Bhai Gursharan Singh Virasat Savanha Committee celebrated the 94th birth anniversary of dramatist, writer and director Bhai Gursharan Singh (Bhai Manna Singh) at Virsa Vihar. Gursharan Singh was jointly remembered by artists, writers, students and farmer union members for his valuable contribution to pro-people culture and social equality. Shiromani natakar Kewal Dhaliwal, who hosted the event, called him a ‘pulse detector’ for masses, who did not missed an opportunity to highlight the challenges faced by common man.

Noted writer, activist Harsh Mander, who was the special speaker at the event, said that people are being pushed back 5000 years by raising religion with the intention of capturing people through politics. “They are pushing back health, education and freebies and concessions are being withdrawn from these important sectors. I take this opportunity to invite students, farmers and workers to join the fight against all oppression,” he said. Mander also urged youth to take inspiration from Gursharan Singh’s life and writings, his values and principles as a revolutionary. Comrade Amolak Singh, president of Puls Manch, said that now is the time for Rangkarmis (theatre artists) to go to the people and raise the issues that need attention. He said that Bhai Gursharan Singh was the shining star of the people, whose light will never fade. “It is our great responsibility to preserve the ways of that great pro-people dramatist,” he said.

Shiromani actress Jatinder Kaur said that Bhaaji Gursharan Singh used to say that even if a man reaches the moon, he must look at the people standing on the footpath and think what he can do for them. She also shared her expreineces working with him, during days when theatre in Punjab was facing political resistance. “he was among the top dramatists, writers, artists and personalities, who fought against fascist movements across the world, the name of Bhaji Gursharan Singh is outstanding. If we really want to pay tribute to such great minds, we should build a movement to protect their ideological heritage and personal heritage,” she said.

All present also agreed to launch campaign to preserve Bhaaji’s house in Amritsar as a memorial. “If the Punjab government does not take concrete action in this regard, then artists, intellectuals and all public organizations must,” said Dhaliwal. Bhaaji’s daughter Dr. Areet Kaur, Dr. Navsharan, actor-dircetor Anita Shabdish, Padint Krishna Dwesar, Kulwant Singh, Kuljit Verka, Anita Devgan, Ramesh Yadav were among those present.

During the event play ‘Nayak’ written by Bhaji Gursharan Singh was presented under the direction of Keval Dhaliwal. Later, the Punjabi play Mitti Na Hawe Matrei (Punjabi version written by Amitoj and directed by Shiromani dramatist Kewal Dhaliwal) was staged as a Punjabi adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s famous play The Caucasian Chalk Circle. After the play, artists, writers, intellectuals and lovers of music paid their respects by lighting candles at the ancestral home of Bhaji Gursharan Singh and took an oath to preserve the house as a memorial.