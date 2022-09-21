MP Harbhajan Singh Bhajji promises to make international stadium in Amritsar a reality

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

Following the publication of the news in these columns regarding the absence of international cricket ground in the holy city, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, announced that he would work to set up international cricket ground in the holy city.

Reacting to publication of the news on his Twitter handle he said the city of Golden Temple deserved an international ground. He stated on his account “Amritsar will have an international cricket stadium with other sports facilities too. Already I had discussed the matter with the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann. I will do every possible work to make sure this dream come true”.

Michael Raul, a local cricket enthusiast, said Harbhajan as a Ranji player had played couple of matches at the local Gandhi ground also he is well aware of the infrastructure the city has like an international airport, chains of luxury hotels including others. Another advantage is of direct road link with Pakistan which is another cricket playing country. A large number of spectators could come to watch matches here. It will eventually give boost to local hospitality industry.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Àmritsar Vikas Manch comprising patron Manmohan Singh Brar, president Hardip Singh Chahal and Kanwalpreet Singh submitted a charter of demands to visiting Union sports and youth affairs minister Anurag Thakur to establish international cricket stadium in Amritsar and a synthetic athletics track in Guru Nanak Dev Univerity. The Minister’s response was positive, said the delegates.

