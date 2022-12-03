 Bhavanites shine in yoga c’ship : The Tribune India

Bhavanites shine in yoga c’ship

Bhavanites shine in yoga c’ship

Bhavans SL School students with their medals won in a yoga championship in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Bhavans students performed well in 66 Punjab School State Yogasana Championships, which were held in Pathankot from November 24 to 26. It was organised by the Punjab School Education Board. Kaustubh, Hardik,Mayank and Yatin bagged the first position under-19 team. Rudhransh Sanyam, Vivek Divansh and Aaditya got the second position under-14. In under-17, Mayank, Shourya and Navjot Singh got the third position. Rudhransh clinched the silver medal and Mayank Kumar bagged the bronze medal in rhythmic yoga. A total of 15 students participated at the district level. Kaustubh, Harik, Rudhransh, Sanyam, Mayank Kumar and Divansh were selected for the national camp. Director Principal Anita Bhalla and Chairman Avinash Mahendru congratulated yoga teacher Sanjay Kumar and the winners on the achievement.

Pollution control day celebrated

The Innovation Council and the Eco Club of DAV College, Amritsar, organised a seminar on the National Pollution Control Day. The aim was to raise awareness among the masses about the increasing air pollution, and educating them about ways to control it. Key-note speaker Deepak Babbar from Mission Agaaz discussed the current scenario of environmental pollution, its disastrous consequences and suggested various methods to control air pollution. The students and faculty members observed the day by participating in activities to raise awareness about the issue. Principal Amardeep Gupta said that National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2 every year to bring to attention the dangers of polluted water, land and air.

Punjabi Month competitions held

The Postgraduate Department of Punjabi and Literary Club of Khalsa College for Women organised a series of slogan, essay and phrase-writing contests dedicated to Punjabi Month-2022. Principal Surinder Kaur, while congratulating the girl students in the Punjabi Month, encouraged them to connect with their language, literature and culture, and motivated them to participate in such competitions. On this occasion, Head of Department Prof Ravinder Kaur thanked Surinder Kaur, and appealed to the students to connect with the Punjabi language, to take pride in speaking it and to always stay connected to their roots. Surinder awarded medals and certificates to the students, who bagged the first three positions in the competitions, and gave away certificates to all the participants.

Science Fair organised at College

Science Fair-2022 was celebrated by the faculty of Science at Khalsa College. It was organised in collaboration with Principal Mehal Singh. Deputy District Education Officer (secondary) Balraj Singh Dhillon graced the occasion as the chief guest and state-award winner Dr Jaswinder Singh was the guest speaker at the fair. The objective of the fair was to promote Science among the students of Class X, XI and XII. About 250 students from government and private schools of the district participated in the fair. Dhillon threw a light on science-related activities at government schools. He noted that government school teachers have been making an immense contribution in creating awareness about Science among their students. He also lauded them for helping raising the standard for government schools. Dr Jaswinder Singh demonstrated more than 100 science experiments to the students.

