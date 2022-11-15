Bhog of Akhand Path, kirtan to mark martyrdom of Baba Deep Singh

AMRITSAR, NOVEMBER 14
Martyrdom day of Baba Deep Singh, first head of Damdami Taksal, will be marked on Tuesday. The main programme will be held at Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh Shaheed. The manager of the shrine, Harpreet Singh, said the bhog of ‘akhand path’ will be held on November 15.
Rajinder Singh Sangha of Sewak Jatha Ishnan said the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine would be cleaned with water brought from the amrit sarovar of the Golden Temple. The sewa would commence from today midnight.
Sewak Jatha Ishnan Amrit Vela, head, Bhai Swaran Singh Bhatia, said with the support of sangat, the service of cleaning with water and milk was performed. Dhadi Pracharak and Kavishri groups will perform at a kirtan darbar.
