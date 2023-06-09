Bhog of ‘akhand path’ marks foundation day of Akal Takht

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

The foundation day of the highest temporal seat of the Sikh community, Akal Takht, was celebrated with reverence and respect by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee here on Thursday.

In this regard, after the bhog of Sri Akhand Path at Akal Takht, Kamaljit Singh’s ragi jatha performed Gurbani Kirtan.

During his address on the occasion, Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh congratulated the congregation on the foundation day of Akal Takht. He said, “This is the throne established by sixth Sikh master Guru Hargobind Sahib, who always raised the voice of human rights.

He said there were many such incidents in history when no one supported oppressed and needy people, yet they were supported by Akal Takht Sahib.

Giani Harpreet Singh also appealed to the devotees to connect with Akal Takht. Meanwhile, Ragi Singhs performed Gurbani Kirtan with stringed instruments.

During the event, Granthi Singh of Golden Temple Giani Gurminder Singh, head granthi of Akal Takht Giani Gurmukh Singh, Giani Malkit Singh, SGPC secretary Pratap Singh, additional secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, Rajinder Singh Ruby (SGPC official), media in charge Harbhajan Singh Wakta and others were present.

