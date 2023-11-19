Bicycle rally marks Armed Forces Flag Day

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 18

A bicycle awareness rally dedicated to the Armed Forces Flag Day was flagged off from Tarn Taran to Kapurthala at the local Guru Arjun Dev Sports Stadium. Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal flagged off the rally which would reach Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh, on December 7. It has been organised by the Defence Services Welfare Department. MLA Dr Sohal said the rally will increase zeal and patriotism among the youth.

