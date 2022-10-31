Bid to break open ATM in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 30
An unidentified person tried to loot an ATM in the New Amritsar area here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The incident came to light when bank authorities reached the office on Saturday morning and found the ATM damaged. However, the accused failed to steal any cash from the machine.
On scrutinising the CCTV footage, the bank authorities found that a man was making an attempt to break open the ATM between 2.38 to 2.48 am. On the complaint of bank manager Gaurav Agarwal, the police have registered a case under Sections 454, 380, 427 and 511 of the IPC against the unidentified person.
ASI Balwinder Singh, investigating officer, said the CCTV footage would be taken from the bank authorities for further probe.
