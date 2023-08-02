Bid to kidnap slain gangster Rana Kandowalia's brother

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 1

A failed attempt to kidnap the brother of slain gangster Rana Kandowalia by alleged associates of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was reported here today. On Monday night, Jaskirat Singh Lala, brother of Rana Kandowalia, was standing alongside his scooter in village Muradpura. Meanwhile, two persons in a car stopped near Lala and called him. When he went near, one of the car occupants pointed a pistol at his temple and asked him to sit inside the car. After that, he took him to the Cantonment side via Sangatpura village. Lala managed to call his brother Shamsher Singh Shera and informed him about his location. Shera followed the location and reached the spot. The miscreants who had kidnapped Lala fled from the spot leaving their car behind. Later, Shamsher Singh Shera damaged the car with a wooden log in anger.

Jaskirat Singh Lala stated that he lives in Bal Khurd village and that Jaggu Bhagwanpuria keeps calling and threatens to kill him. Two miscreants had kidnapped him at gunpoint near Muradpura village. He called up his brother Shamsher Singh Shera and hid the phone. His brother was able to overhear all the conversation. Lala gave hints of his location and Shera kept following them by keeping the phone on. When they reached Meeran Kot Chowk, he intercepted their car and asked them to leave his brother. The gangsters first pointed a pistol at him but later alighted from the car and fled.

Jaskirat Singh Lala informed the police about the incident. Police is investigating the matter.

#Jaggu Bhagwanpuria #Punjab gangsters