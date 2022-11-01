 Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard : The Tribune India

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

CCTV grab of the incident in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 31

A robber was shot dead by a security guard when he along with his accomplice arrived with the intention of looting a petrol pump located near Mallian village on Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road here late last evening.

The robber died on the spot while his unidentified accomplice managed to flee the spot. Jandiala police reached the spot and took the robber’s body into custody. He was later identified as Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Darapur village falling under Khadoor Sahib police station in Tarn Taran district.

The police also recovered a pistol from near the body. A probe was on to identify his accomplice who had absconded after the incident. The body was sent for postmortem.

Interestingly, this is the second time that the same petrol pump has been targeted by miscreants in the last fortnight. The unknown robbers had looted Rs 90,000 from the pump at that time.

Manpreet Singh, an employee of the petrol pump said the two motorcycle-borne accused came from Tangra side. The pillion rider took out a pistol and looted cash from an employee. Later, while he was robbing a customer, security guard Heera Singh came to the spot and shot the robber. He died on the spot while his accomplice fled on his bike.

Amritsar rural police chief Swapan Sharma said the deceased was later identified as Jagdeep Singh of Tarn Taran. He had around eight cases of murder, attempt to murder and dacoity registered against him in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Nawanshahr area. His accomplice who escaped from the spot was identified as Monu. His previous record is also being ascertained. Raids are on to nab him while the police confiscated a .32 bore pistol and 18 bullets from the possession of the robber who died.

Following a spurt in robberies at petrol pumps and jewellery houses which were soft targets of the anti-social elements, the police officials recently held a meeting with their representatives asking them to depute private security guards which would act as deterrent in such cases.

