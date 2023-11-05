‘Big fish’ in drug trade arrested with 660 gm of heroin

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 4

The CIA staff has arrested a drug smuggler identified as Sukhraj Singh, a resident of Leian village, falling under the Sarai Amanat Khan police station here.

According to the police, he was considered a “big fish” in the drug trade and was caught for the first time. He did not have any previous criminal case registered against him. The police have seized 660 gm of heroin from his possession.

His name figured during the interrogation of three smugglers, who were arrested by the police with 2.5 kg of heroin on October 13. They were identified as Balbir Singh, alias Arsh, Akashdeep Singh and Gurdit Singh, all residents of the Guru Ki Wadali area falling under the Chheharta police station here. Their interrogation further led to the seizure of Rs 13.50 lakh drug money.

The suspects were ferrying heroin in an e-rickshaw when they were intercepted by the police near Golden Gate following a tip-off.

After their initial questioning, the police raided the house of Balbir Singh’s brother-in-law Sandeep Singh at Guru Ki Wadali. The police seized 1.5 kg of heroin and Rs 13.50 lakh drug month from the house.

Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said the investigation further led the police to Sukhraj Singh, who had cross-border links with a Pakistani smuggler identified as Rana. The ADCP said he used to supply drugs through drones.

His name also figured during interrogation of Gurjit Singh, alias Baba, a resident of Cheecha village, located near the Indo-Pak border. He was held with 850 gm of heroin in September. Earlier, he was arrested with 50 gm heroin. Later, his disclosure led the police to seize 800 gm of heroin. Baba had two criminal cases of theft, fraud, NDPS Act, Arms Act and Prisoners Act registered against him.