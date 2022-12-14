Bikram Singh Majithia appears before court

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Former minister and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia today appeared in a local court regarding a defamation case filed by him against the Aam Aadmi Party leader, Sanjay Singh. During 2017 Assembly elections in Punjab, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, other leaders including Ashish Khaitan and Sanjay Singh, had accused Majithia for allegedly being involved in drug peddling. Majithia had filed a defamation suit against them. Kejriwal and Khaitan had later apologised in the court. TNS

Carbine missing, case registered

Tarn Taran: One carbine bearing registration No.135 was found missing from the malkhana of the Tarn Taran Sadar police station. After an investigation conducted by SP (investigation) Vishaljit Singh, a case has been registered under Section 409 of the IPC against ASI Kulwinder Pal, the then mukh munshi of the police station. Futher investigation in the case is being carried out Tarn Taran Sadar SHO Gurcharan Singh. TNS

Youth nabbed with weapon

Amritsar: The Kamboh police station have arrested Lovedeep Singh of Fatahpur, who now resides in Naushehra Colony on Majitha Road, for allegedly possessing a country-made weapon. He was held by a police party while patrolling from Bal Kalan village to Bal Khurd village yesterday. He said the accused was travelling on a scooter and tried to slip away after seeing the police party. During the search, the police seized a .32 bore pistol and three bullets from him. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him. TNS

Two booked for fraud

Amritsar: The Jandiala police have booked Vishal Kaushal of Gehri Mandi and Fariyad Chodhary of Jammu for allegedly duping a local resident Harpreet Singh on pretext of sending them to Kuwait for work. He said the accused took around Rs 1.6 lakh from him. He said the duo gave fake tickets and visa to him. The case was registered following a probe.