Bikram Singh Majithia: Fight for Amritsar East a fight to restart dev projects

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday said the fight for Amritsar East was a fight for restarting development projects in the constituency, which had been completely stalled during the last 18 years under the leadership of Punjab Pradesh Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Akali stalwart, who received an overwhelming response in the constituency at Maal Mandi, Jahaj Ganj and Ward Numbers 27, 28, 29 and 30, said Navjot Sidhu had deceived the people of Amritsar East with hollow promises.

“Every time the election approaches, he would talk about new models. But once the elections are over, he leaves people to their fate.

This is why Amritsar East does not have even basic amenities including adequate drinking water supply and modern sewerage. Where is the sports stadium that was inaugurated multiple times by the Congress?”

Stating that he was now committed to the constituency whatever be the fate of the election, Majithia said: “People of this constituency, including the Congressmen, assured me they would support me but they wanted me to stay with them and not shift to Majitha. Respecting to their sentiments, I will remain committed to them,” he said.

The SAD leader said all blue cards which had been scrapped during Congress rule would be revived.

“We will also revive all old-age pensions which have been scrapped and ensure people receive all social welfare benefits including the Shagun scheme benefit and SC scholarships on time. New social welfare benefits including a grant of Rs2,000 per month to the woman head of below poverty line families will also be started.”

Majithia was accompanied by senior leaders including Gurpartap Singh Tikka and Gurpreet Singh Randhawa. Meanwhile, the district general secretary of Congress Sewa Dal Sahil Dhawan, Davinder Singh, Vishal Thakur, Avtar Singh, Kanhiya Rai, Simar Waliya, Gaurav, Dhawan, Rohit, Sunny, Guepreet, Daman, Prince Babbar, Karanveer, Kulwinder Singh, Jagseer Singh Bhullar, Rakesh Kumar and others from the Congress and BJP joined SAD on the occasion.