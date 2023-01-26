Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia today claimed to have exposed the Bhagwant Mann government on Aam Aadmi clinics by showcasing the old and unsafe building being converted into AAP clinics.

Talking to the media at Thariewala village, Majithia alleged that an old primary health centre in the village, which was established in 1966, had been converted into an AAP clinic.

He said an amount of Rs 25 lakh was being spent on renovation work, which mostly included installation of false ceiling and re-painting old buildings. He said civil works which were being done at a market rate of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per centre were carried out at Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per centre.

Majithia further asserted that an IAS officer had refused to sign orders for the promotion of such AAP clinics in Southern states at a cost of Rs 30 crore, whereas the establishment of such clinics had cost the state Rs 10 crore.

Asserting that this was a scam in the making, Majithia said people’s lives were also being put to risk by converting unsafe buildings into AAP clinics without understanding structural repairs.

The SAD leader also cautioned officers to avoid doing any wrong thing, adding that an SAD delegation would meet the Punjab Governor on the issue and file a complaint on the loot of the government exchequer by the AAP government. He also said the SAD would demand inquiry into this entire issue in order to fix the responsibility for the plunder of tax payers’ money.

People’s lives being put to risk: SAD leader

