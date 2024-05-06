Billboards come up with catchy slogans to catch voters’ fancy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

The candidates contesting Lok Sabha elections from the constituency are not only trying to impress the voters with their promises and oratorical skills but also creativity as is evident from the catchy slogans dotting their billboards and posters.

In times of social media and campaign managers, slogans are still an important tool to catch the attention of voters as large billboards with messages can be seen in every nook and corner of the city. With Congress candidate Gurjit Singh Aujla’s posters telling people, ‘Dil di Suno, Aujla Chuno’ (Listen to your heart, Choose Aujla) and SAD candidate Anil Joshi’s slogan, ‘Amritsar ch chali gal, Joshi kru ga Masle hal’ (It is the talk of the town in Amritsar, Joshi would resolve the issues), the slogan war among the candidates has already started.

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu too has joined them as his posters read, ‘Amritsar di Pukar, Sandhu Samundari ek waar’ (It’s Amritsar’s demand, a chance for Sandhu Samundari). The BJP candidate who used to identify himself as ‘Taranjit Singh Sandhu’ has recently started using ‘Samundri’ as a suffix in his name to remind people of his ancestry, especially Teja Singh Samundri.

As there is still time for the polling day, the residents are hopeful of seeing more creativity from the candidates and their campaign teams. “The slogans are a wonderful way of connecting with the people and the candidates know this. We hope that instead of mudslinging, the candidates would indulge in a creativity competition to impress voters,” quipped Ranjit Singh, a local resident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha