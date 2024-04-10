Binnu Dhillon creates voter awareness at Attari border

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 9

Actor Binnu Dhillon today participated in a mega voter awareness event organised by the district administration at the Attari border. Appealing to the youth, he said, “The youth are the backbone of our country. The strength of democracy depends on how aware the youth are.”

He said, “The youth of Punjab must exercise the right to vote on the voting day to achieve 70 per cent voting target set by the Election Commission this time. Elections are an important part in any democratic country. We all should participate in the elections actively.”

In his signature style, using humour and urging youngsters to be the part of the change that they wish to see, he encouraged them to take a decision before voting.

Dhillon and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Paramjit Kaur administered an oath to the youth to use their vote wisely. The mega voter awareness event at the Attari border witnessed participation of artistes, including Harinder Sohal, staging of a street play by Azad Bhagat Singh Virasat Manch and a giddha performance by students of School of Eminence on Mall Road.

The ADC said the Election Commission of India (ECI) was continuously holding SVEEP activities to make voters aware. She said such activities would continue till the conclusion of voting.

“The ECI has decided to celebrate elections as a festival. It has made “Election day, pride of the country” a slogan for the Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

