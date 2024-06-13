Bishnoi group members fire at businessman’s house

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 12

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants fired at the house of one Sarhali businessman identified as Gurinder Singh on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when he refused to pay ransom of Rs 30 lakh demanded by them.

In his complaint to the police, Gurinder stated that he had been receiving WhatsApp calls regularly in which two persons introduced themselves as members of the Bishnoi gang and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from him.

The callers threatened to kill Gurinder if he refused to pay the ransom amount to them. Gurinder said two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at his house when he refused to oblige the callers. He said the entry gate of his residence was badly damaged in the firing. A case under Sections 336, 386, 427, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday in this connection at the Sarhali police station.

