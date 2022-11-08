BJP activists protest ‘poor’ law & order

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

BJP activists held a protest against the “deteriorating” law and order in the state, here on Monday. They gathered and staged a protest on the Bhandari railway over bridge while raising slogans against the government for its failure to control the law and order.

BJP state general secretary Dayal Singh Sodhi, who specially came to attend the protest, in his address targeted the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led AAP government. He said since the formation of this government, the number of murders, looting cases and dacoities in the state have been on the rise.

Drug addiction has become rampant due to which youths are dying. Even in this scenario, the CM is busy campaigning in other states leaving the state unadministered. Today there is an atmosphere of panic among people, said the activists.

BJP leader Shwait Malik stated that during the seven-month rule of the Mann government, criminals no longer fear the government and police administration. Gangsters and criminals were flouting law and order with impunity. He said the CM must step down from his post on moral grounds.

BJP leader Raj Kumar Verka said there had been an increase in the activities of anti-national forces and supporters of Khalistan.