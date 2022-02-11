BJP Amritsar East candidate Jagmohan Raju files complaint with EC, alleges violations

Amritsar, February 10
BJP candidate from Amritsar East Assembly constituency, Jagmohan Singh Raju, has accused the candidates of opposition
parties of openly flouting the guidelines issued by the Election Commission. Addressing a press conference at Shaheed Harbans Lal Khanna Memorial, Jagmohan Singh said he has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission in this matter. Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik, former Jammu and Kashmir Revenue Minister Ajay Nanda, state secretary Rajesh Honey, state spokesperson Surinder Kanwal, state OBC Morcha general secretary Kanwarbir Singh and others were also present. He said people were being threatened by the candidates of opposition parties to vote in their favour in his Assembly constituency. “So much so that my family members, friends, and women workers who are campaigning for BJP are being threatened with dire consequences and stopped on the way,” he alleged. Raju said the state already has poor law and order, which is on display in the Amritsar East constituency. He said the candidates of opposition parties are spending more than the expenditure limit as fixed by the Election Commission and big hoardings and flex boards installed at many places in Verka, Vallah, Ekta Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Maqbool Pura, Kaler and Mudhal were an evidence of the big money being spent. He demanded from the Election Commission that all above areas should be videographed and para-military forces be deployed.
