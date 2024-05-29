BJP, Congress go all out to woo women voters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 28

Rallying the support of women voters with the last leg of campaigning heating up, the women’s wing of two major parties, BJP and Congress, has been hosting exclusive women-centric meetings, wooing women voters by highlighting specific poll promises related to household income, inflation and financial incentives made in their poll manifestos. Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency has around 9 lakh women voters and trends over the past two Lok Sabha polls show that women voter turnout was greater than that of men in rural segments.

Capitalising on women voters, candidates of all political parties have been holding special meetings with women to learn about their issues and preferences. Activists of the BJP Mahila Morcha along with sisters of BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu have been carrying out door-to-door campaigning in his support. Led by president of the Amritsar unit of BJP Mahila Morcha Shruti Vij, a ‘Mahila Milni’ programme was held. It was attended by senior BJP women leaders from the city, including Reena Jaitley and Mandal president Kishore Raina. They spelled out women-centric poll promises in their manifesto.

Highlighting Taranjit Sandhu’s promise of investments of up to Rs 850 crore, his plan to combat drug addiction through free of cost treatment and generating jobs, the BJP approached women by raising issues like building concrete homes for those living in shanties and welfare policies to improve the condition of those with a lower income. Also, ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been assured that special attention would be given to their demands for a wage hike and better incentives.

The teams of Gurjeet Aujla of the Congress, including his wife Undleeb Kaur and mother-in-law Jagir Aujla, have been approaching women voters with specific schemes like Mahalakshmi wherein they will give every poor household an amount of Rs 1 lakh every year, 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, appoint Adhikar Saheli in each panchayat for providing legal help besides security and an aide. These promises are being highlighted through the outreach meets specifically being held with women voters.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Inflation #Lok Sabha