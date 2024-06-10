BJP demands AAP MLA’s resignation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

BJP leader and in-charge Amritsar East constituency Jagmohan S Raju demanded the resignation of local Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur as the party trailed at most booths in East assembly segment during the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP leader is enthusiastic about the increasing vote share of the BJP in the constituency.

Jagmohan S Raju had unsuccessfully contested the elections in 2022 and got only 7,000 votes. Now, the party has emerged victorious in the East assembly segment. Jagmohan S Raju claimed that the people of Amritsar East showed “no confidence” in MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur and Aam Aadmi Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Taking moral responsibility for the Aam Aadmi Party’s crushing defeat in the Amritsar East Assembly segment, sister Jeevanjot should resign,” said Raju.

“In 2022, AAP got 39,679 votes by misleading people. In 2024, because Jeevan Jyot Kaur completely ignored the constituency, AAP could get only 18,000 votes. Compared to the MLA’s dismal underperformance, the BJP’s votes increased from 7,000 in 2022 to 30,000 in 2024 and topped all parties,” he added.

