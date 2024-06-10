BJP demands AAP MLA’s resignation

Amritsar, June 9
BJP leader and in-charge Amritsar East constituency Jagmohan S Raju demanded the resignation of local Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur as the party trailed at most booths in East assembly segment during the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP leader is enthusiastic about the increasing vote share of the BJP in the constituency.
Jagmohan S Raju had unsuccessfully contested the elections in 2022 and got only 7,000 votes. Now, the party has emerged victorious in the East assembly segment. Jagmohan S Raju claimed that the people of Amritsar East showed “no confidence” in MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur and Aam Aadmi Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Taking moral responsibility for the Aam Aadmi Party’s crushing defeat in the Amritsar East Assembly segment, sister Jeevanjot should resign,” said Raju.
“In 2022, AAP got 39,679 votes by misleading people. In 2024, because Jeevan Jyot Kaur completely ignored the constituency, AAP could get only 18,000 votes. Compared to the MLA’s dismal underperformance, the BJP’s votes increased from 7,000 in 2022 to 30,000 in 2024 and topped all parties,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Combing operation launched to track down terrorists following attack on bus in J-K; NIA team arrives, to coordinate with local police
L-G announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of vict...
Among 9 victims of Reasi bus terror attack, 4 from Rajasthan, 3 from UP
10 people with gunshot wounds are among the 41 pilgrims -- m...
Sensex breaches 77,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new record high level in early trade
Optimism in the markets is due to various factors
4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada
Yuvraj Goyal was found dead by the police when they were res...
Number of women ministers in Modi government comes down from 10 to 7
Among the 7 ministers sworn in on Sunday are Nirmala Sithara...