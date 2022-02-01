BJP flayed for spiralling inflation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

While launching booklets to corner the BJP on the issue of rising prices and the alleged politicisation of the armed forces, Arjunbhai Modhwadia, former leader of the opposition in Gujarat Assembly, on Monday stated that there was much more development in Punjab than in Gujarat.

Replying to a query regarding the Gujarat model being highlighted by BJP leaders, Modhwadia said in last 27 years no new universities, state transport depot, ports, fishing terminals had been created in the state. “Most of these were constructed during Congress rule. At present, our youth have to go to other states to find jobs,” he said.

Lok Sabha member Gurjit Aujla, who was also present on the occasion, said, “The rise in prices of essential commodities is a big blow to the common man. While the incomes have decreased, the prices of commodities have increased manifold.” He said the BJP had miserably failed to provide any respite to the poor and middle-class people.

Aujla alleged the Aam Aadmi party was the B team of the BJP. “When Kejriwal was announcing the name of Bhagwant Mann as a CM candidate, the ED was conducting a raid at the house of a relative of the CM. It was being done to ‘expose’ the candidate of Mann.” He said how come Kejriwal was able to know that the ED would raid at his minister’s home well in advance.

Commenting on the political leaders contesting for two seats, Aujla said, “While Majithia is contesting against Sidhu due to ego issue, CM Channi had decided to contest from two seats as people of both the constituencies wanted him to represent them.” He added the Congress would form the next government.