 BJP holds meet to chalk out strategy : The Tribune India

Civic body polls

BJP holds meet to chalk out strategy

BJP holds meet to chalk out strategy

BJP leaders discuss for MC elections during a meet in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 30

As political parties gear up for the municipal elections to be held later this year, BJP state president Ashwani Sharma today held a meeting of party office-bearers and workers organised under the chairmanship of district unit president Harvinder Singh Sandhu. Sharma laid stress on door-to-door visits by workers and leaders to make people aware of the party’s ideology and public welfare policies of the Central Government.

General secretary (Organisation) Srimanthari Sri Nivasulu and state general secretary Bikramjit Singh Cheema were also present. Sharma said the BJP is fully prepared for the Municipal Corporation and Nagar Panchayat polls, while keeping an eye on Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. “A concrete decision has been taken by the party to contest all the seats in Punjab and for this, feedback has been taken from all the districts. The workers are fully prepared and they have already hit the ground and are working hard to win not just elections but also people’s trust,” he declared.

Sharma said the party will give a chance to the eligible candidates after getting a feedback from each constituency for which a strategy has been prepared. He called upon party workers to make people aware of the anti-Punjab and anti-people policies of the state government. “The public is fed up with the misrule of the Bhagwant Mann-led government and has made up its mind to hand over power to the BJP,” he said.

Sreenivasulu said the BJP is among the biggest political parties and workers are its backbone. Former state president and ex-MP Ishwait Malik, along with state secretary Rajesh Honey, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Jagmohan Singh Raju, Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Janardan Sharma, Dr Ram Chawla and advocate Kumar Amit were present on the occasion.

