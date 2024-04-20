BJP leader arrested in ‘assault’ case

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, April 19
Hours after BJP leader Neeraj Rajput was arrested in connection with an alleged assault case, the party today accused the Punjab Government and city police of acting under political influence.
BJP Punjab unit general secretary Jagmohan Singh Raju also wrote to Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that the sole purpose behind the arrest was to disrupt campaign of Taranjit Singh Sandhu, BJP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.
Besides, he alleged that the officers did not respond to repeated calls after the Mohkampura police picked up Neeraj Rajput late last evening. He said BJP district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu had gone to the police station over the issue, but the SHO refused to meet him.
"I called police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar while his personal security officer picked up the phone, but he refused to connect to the police commissioner while speaking rudely. I had also tried to reach concerned assistant commissioner of police, but there was no response. Then I called the SHO, but he too disconnected the call," he said.
He said this compelled him to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking its immediate intervention.
The police officers, however, refuted the allegations, and added that Rajput was arrested following investigations in the murderous assault case happened three days ago. Several people had allegedly attacked at a shop and inflicted sharp weapon injuries to the victim.
The police carried out an investigation and arrested the suspects and their interrogation revealed that they were sent by Rajput. Both the victim and the accused were migrants.
"Neeraj and his brother were arrested by the police yesterday. Nobody is above law and no one would be allowed to deteriorate law and order in the city," said Harpreet Singh, SHO of Mohkampura police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...