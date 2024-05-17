BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) today accused a former MLA who had recently shifted his allegiance to the BJP of trying to mislead the public by levelling unsubstantiated allegations against the farmer leaders.

In a press conference held here today, KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the BJP leaders are trying to defame farmer leaders after they failed to do so by using intimidation techniques.

Jang Bahadar Singh, a KMSC leader from Alkhare village who was present at the press conference, alleged that a former MLA, Ranjit Singh Wariamnangal who had joined the BJP recently, accused Pandher of demanding Rs 10 crore to end the ongoing protest at Shambhu border.

Jang Bahadur Singh alleged that they had gone to meet the BJP leader regarding collection of money for a religious event during which the BJP leader asked them to vote for his party.

“During the interaction, Ranjit Singh alleged that Pandher is asking for Rs 10 crore but they are ready to give Rs one crore. We know that he is trying to defame farmer leaders,” he said.

The KMSC leaders stated that if there was any truth in the allegations, senior BJP leaders must come forward and make it clear as to who had offered money to whom. Pandher said, “We are going to organise a big rally at Shambhu border on May 22 and the BJP leaders are frustrated as they see that they are going to lose. We are not supporting any party but we are opposing the BJP as it had not treated the farmers well.”

He said if Ranjit Singh failed to apologise within the next six days, the KMSC would announce its next course of action.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP