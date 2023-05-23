BJP leader to raise issue of grounded Nanded flights

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

Several direct flights from Amritsar to Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded were functional in the past, but since Tata bought Air India, the flights have been grounded. Pilgrims, in particular, have been facing a lot of inconvenience due to the grounding of flights.

Senior BJP leader Gurvinder Singh Mamanke stated that PM Narendra Modi is well aware of various issues facing Punjab. Mamanke added that he would soon raise the matter of grounded flights between Amritsar and Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded with Union Minister for Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. “Scindia will find a solution to the issue as it is a matter of the sentiments of the Sikh community,” he asserted.