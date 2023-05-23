BJP leader to raise issue of grounded Nanded flights

Amritsar, May 22
Several direct flights from Amritsar to Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded were functional in the past, but since Tata bought Air India, the flights have been grounded. Pilgrims, in particular, have been facing a lot of inconvenience due to the grounding of flights.
Senior BJP leader Gurvinder Singh Mamanke stated that PM Narendra Modi is well aware of various issues facing Punjab. Mamanke added that he would soon raise the matter of grounded flights between Amritsar and Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded with Union Minister for Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. “Scindia will find a solution to the issue as it is a matter of the sentiments of the Sikh community,” he asserted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26