BJP leaders accorded grand welcome in Amritsar

Amritsar, September 19
After getting positions in the saffron party, BJP leaders were accorded welcome by their supporters here on Tuesday.
Former bureaucrat-turned BJP leader Jagmohan Singh Raju paid obeisance at the Golden Temple after being appointed BJP’s state general secretary. Later, accompanied by his supporters, he went to Durgiana temple and the party’s district office. He will pay his respects at the Valmiki temple in the Ram Tirath area tomorrow.
Former SAD MLA Amarpal Singh Boney Ajnala was felicitated by his supporters on being appointed president of the Punjab BJP OBC Morcha.
