BJP leaders call Congress ‘anti-Hindu’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 2

The district unit of the BJP today slammed Rahul Gandhi for his statement at the parliament and sought an apology from him for calling Hindus, a ‘violent community’.

During a media briefing called under the chairmanship of BJP district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu and addressed by former Rajya Sabha MP and former state BJP president Shwait Malik here on Tuesday, leaders flayed the Opposition leader’s speech in the Lok Sabha. They alleged that Rahul termed Hindus ‘violent’.

They expressed strong opposition to the anti-Hindu statement made by Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha session and said that he had made it clear that the Congress had an ‘anti-Hindu’ mentality.

Malik said Gandhi insulted all Hindus. He accused many Congress leaders such as P Chidambaram and Sushil Kumar Shinde of having expressed the bitterness hidden in their hearts against Hindus on multiple occasions.

He added that Gandhi should remember that the Congress was responsible for the terrorism that lasted for 16 years in Punjab and for the Sikh massacre of 1984. He said, had it not been for the Congress Party Section 370 and 35-A would never have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, which were repealed by PM.

#BJP #Congress #Rahul Gandhi