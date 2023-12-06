BJP leaders gloat over AAP’s poor showing in polls

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) poor showing in the Assembly elections in four states could harm the party’s fortunes in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections here, believe some BJP leaders.

The leaders exuded confidence that the saffron party’s victories in three heartland states would provide further boost to it. Former Senior Deputy Mayor Ajaybir Pal Singh Randhawa said, “The AAP leadership wasted huge resources of the state in these polls in a failed bid to turn Kejriwal into a national leader.”

Another BJP leader, Gurpartap Singh Tikka, stated that AAP had failed to make a mark in any state. “Despite a much-hyped election campaign, AAP failed to win a single seat in any of four states,” he said.

