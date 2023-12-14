BJP Mahila Morcha organises first state executive meet in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

The Mahila Morcha of the BJP today organised its first state executive meeting with national president Vanathi Srinivasan and Punjab unit president Jai Inder Kaur attending the event.

Addressing the executive members of Morcha, Vanathi Srinivasan said, “I am grateful to the people of Punjab for the love and affection that they have showered upon me. Visiting Sri Darbar Sahib and the historic Jallianwala Bagh has been a surreal experience and I will cherish these memories always.”

Talking about the Modi government’s policies, she claimed, “Nine years of PM Modi’s government have been an example of good governance, development and prosperity.”

She also said that construction of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, punishment to perpetrators of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, regulation of foreign contribution to Sri Harmandir Sahib, bringing the saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan were some of the steps taken by the Modi government for the betterment of Sikhs and the Punjabi community.

Speaking on the occasion, Jai Inder Kaur said, “The Women’s Reservation Bill was a historic move by the Central Government for the empowerment of women and inclusive governance. The status of women under the leadership of PM Modi has improved.”

