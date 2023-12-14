BJP Mahila Morcha organises first state executive meet in Amritsar

Amritsar, December 13
The Mahila Morcha of the BJP today organised its first state executive meeting with national president Vanathi Srinivasan and Punjab unit president Jai Inder Kaur attending the event.
Addressing the executive members of Morcha, Vanathi Srinivasan said, “I am grateful to the people of Punjab for the love and affection that they have showered upon me. Visiting Sri Darbar Sahib and the historic Jallianwala Bagh has been a surreal experience and I will cherish these memories always.”
Talking about the Modi government’s policies, she claimed, “Nine years of PM Modi’s government have been an example of good governance, development and prosperity.”
She also said that construction of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, punishment to perpetrators of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, regulation of foreign contribution to Sri Harmandir Sahib, bringing the saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan were some of the steps taken by the Modi government for the betterment of Sikhs and the Punjabi community.
Speaking on the occasion, Jai Inder Kaur said, “The Women’s Reservation Bill was a historic move by the Central Government for the empowerment of women and inclusive governance. The status of women under the leadership of PM Modi has improved.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...