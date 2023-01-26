BJP pursues politics of hatred to cover up its failures, alleges AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, national spokesperson for the All-India Congress Committee and former Himachal Pradesh Congress president, gave a call to strengthen the Congress under the ‘Haath se Haath jodo” campaign here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Rathore claimed that the BJP government at the Centre has not been able to provide enough employment opportunities to the youth of the country. He also blamed the ruling party for inflation. He added, “The Modi government has pushed for hatred and negativity in the country to cover up all its failures. Today, India is facing problems at every level and the country’s resources are being diverted towards a handful of people. That is why Rahul Gandhi is stemming the root of hatred, despair and negativity of the BJP by traveling from Kanya Kumari to Kashmir.”

Talking about the new campaign, Rathore stated that the Congress party would now run a mass dialogue programme ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’ from January 26 to March 26 across the country to give more comprehensiveness to the ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign, which will be led by the Block Congress Committees.

“By reaching 6 lakh villages, 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and 10 lakh polling booths of India, Rahul Gandhi’s message is being delivered to every household. Ever since the Modi government came to power, inflation has been breaking the back of the common man. The gas cylinder which would cost just Rs 410 in 2014, now costs Rs 1,100. The price of petrol was Rs 70 per litre. Now, it has soared to Rs 100 per litre. The price of crude oil has been on the decline in the international market, but the Modi government is still not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel. In the last eight years, 29 lakh crore rupees have been withdrawn from the public’s pocket by imposing taxes on petroleum products,” said Rathore.

Rathore alleged that on one hand the government refuses to waive the loans of the farmers, on the other hand, the Parliamentary Committee has revealed that in 2020-21, the Modi government reduced the corporate tax and lost Rs 1,84,000 crore of the country. According to the recent report of the Union Home Ministry, a total of 1,64,033 people committed suicide in 2021, out of which the largest share is of daily wage earners, which is 42,004. Apart from them, 23,179 housewives, 13,714 unemployed, 13,089 students and 10,881 farmers have also been forced to commit suicide” averred the national spokesperson of the Congress.

Amritsar District president Ashwini Pappu, Counsellor Vikas Soni, Youth Congress president Ravi Prakash Ashu and Varun Rajput Mani were also present on the occasion.