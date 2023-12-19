BJP reviews preparations for civic body polls

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 18

In wake of upcoming elections, the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated a move to constitute booth-level committees. A decision was taken at a recent meeting of the district urban unit led by its president Harvinder Singh Sandhu.

The meeting organised at the party’s district office, Khanna Memorial, analysed the formation and structure of booth-level committees in view of the upcoming elections.

District general secretary Manish Sharma, vice-president Sanjeev Khosla, senior leader Salil Kapoor, Sukhminder Singh Pintu, Kumar Amit, Dr Ram Chawla, Rajiv Bhagat, Shruti Vij and all the divisional presidents of the five assembly segments of the city participated in the meeting.

Sandhu discussed booth level party structure with the workers and asked them to start working to strengthen the party on ground level for good results in the upcoming elections. “We have to make the public aware about the welfare policies of the Central Government and the anti-people and anti-Punjab policies of the AAP-led Punjab government and campaign in favour of the potential candidates to be fielded by the party. The civic issues of different areas should be highlighted,” said Sandhu.

A detailed discussion on the political situation of Punjab was held. The district president also called for launching a campaign against the AAP government in Punjab. Shruti Vij, Monu Mahajan, Raj Kumar Sharma, Kishore Raina, Vikram Dandona, Amit Abrol, Sukhdev Singh Haneriyan, Rakesh Mahajan, Raman Rathore, Mohit Verma, Naresh Rico, Sham Bhagat, Darshan Lal, Sudhir Arora and Gurpreet Singh Raja were among those present on the occasion.

