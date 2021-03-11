BJP: Roadways staff misbehave with women passengers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 7

In a complaint to the General Manager Punjab Roadways and Punjab Transport Minister, state BJP spokesperson Dr Surinder Kamal has accused drivers and conductors of government buses of misbehaving with women passengers.

Free bus travel for women in the state has become a reason for this ill-treatment, as government bus employees are reluctant to ferry them. — Dr Surinder Kamal, State BJP Spokesperson

Kamal alleged that free bus travel for women in the state has become a reason for this ill-treatment, as the government bus employees are reluctant to ferry them. Citing a personal experience, she said she was travelling from Beas to Amritsar on Tuesday.

“When I along with other women passengers tried to enter the bus, the driver sped it away. We all had a narrow escape,” she complained.

Dr Kamal said earlier also such incidents have been reported. She said she has also mentioned the registration number of the said bus in her complaint filed with the authorities.

“If the government has given the facility of free travel to women in the state, it must ensure that their dignity is not harmed. The beneficiaries of any government scheme, too, are dignified citizens and they must not be treated them like beggars,” she said.

She said the Roadways employees have no reason to discriminate against women passengers and if they have any problem with the free bus facility made available to them, then they should take the issue up with their authorities and the Transport Minister.