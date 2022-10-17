BJP-RSS plan to make nation 'Hindu Rashtra', says CPI (ML)

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya today asked people to remain vigilant as the BJP and RSS were allegedly planning to make the country a “Hindu Rashtra” and exhorted them to protect the country from these designs.

Bhattacharya is here to attend a two-day conference organised by the party at Mudhal village near here.

He said the idea of “Hindu Rashtra” was allegedly being imposed by the ruling BJP and its ally RSS in the country, which the people had rejected during the freedom struggle. He said RSS will be celebrating the centenary of its establishment in 2025. “It wants to implement the idea of Hindu Rashtra in the country before that,” he claimed.

