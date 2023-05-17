BJP SC Morcha leader’s murder case cracked; accused arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

The Amritsar Rural Police claimed to have cracked the murder of BJP’s SC Morcha general secretary Balwinder Gill with the arrest of an accused, who shot him dead on April 16 at Jandiala Guru. The accused has been identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Shankar alias Sona, while his accomplice Mandeep Singh alias Budhu and Arsdeep Singh alias Maas are still absconding. All are residents of Taragarh Talawa village.

On April 16, the accused — Jagjit and Mandeep — visited Jotisar colony and rang the doorbell. The moment he opened the door, the assailants opened fire on him.

Police officials revealed that financial transactions between Balwinder Gill and Mandeep Singh Buddhu were the main reason behind the murder of Gill. Jagjit Singh Sona is a habitual criminal and facing two separate cases under the NDPS Act after the recovery of the heroin. Similarly, co-accused Mandeep Singh alias Budhu has been facing four cases, including under the NDPS and Arms Acts, at various police stations of Jandiala Guru and Tarn Taran.

According to police officials, Mandeep Singh alias Budhu arranged a motorcycle from Tonny of Naurngabaad village. Mandeep Singh gave his pistol to Jagjeet Singh and Arshdeep to get his money from Balwinder Gill and also teach him a lesson. Following this, Jagjit Singh drove the bike with Arshdeep riding pillion. They covered their faces with cloth and reached Gill’s house. Jagjeet Singh stayed outside while Arashdeep entered house and shot at Balwinder Gill.

The police have arrested Jagjeet Singh while Mandeep Singh and Arashdeep are still absconding. Police teams are raiding at their probable hideouts.