BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Amritsar, May 22

The BJP would not be able to win a single seat in Punjab. This was stated by senior Congress leader and former union minister Sachin Pilot while addressing a rally at Ajnala in support of Congress candidate from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla here on Wednesday.

“The BJP remained busy in the Hindu-Muslim and mandir-masjid politics and did nothing to provide better health care, education, jobs and the MSP to farmers and labourers,” he said. Pilot said the Congress had done fairly well in Punjab during the last Lok Sabha elections and it would do even better this election.

He claimed that the Congress along with its political allies is going to form the next government. In all Hindi-speaking states, the Congress is way ahead of the BJP, he said.

Talking about Aujla, Pilot said he is brave, hardworking, honest, besides being a farmer’s son who kept raising his voice in Parliament for seven years without any hesitation.

Pilot said the country belongs to every religion and the country is run by the Constitution and not by someone’s whims and fancies. Taking a jibe at the BJP, he said it is asking for five more years from people after remaining in power for 10 years, but retires Agniveer jawans just after four years of service.

Pilot said after coming to power, the Congress would introduce a law to ensure the MSP and abolish Agniveer scheme. The BJP waived off a loan of Rs 16 lakh crore of industrialists, but did nothing for the poor farmers and workers.

The Congress leader asked the public to listen to all political parties and then understand which party has done maximum for the poor. He said the Congress had brought MGNREGA and other schemes for the welfare of poor people.

