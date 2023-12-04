Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

The BJP workers celebrated the party’s victory in three state Assembly elections in their own way.

In Amritsar, under the leadership of BJP urban district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu, hundreds of workers and residents gathered today at the district party office, Shaheed Harbans Lal Khanna Memorial, and danced to the beats of dhol and distributed sweets.

Former Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik, former Health Minister Dr Baldev Raj Chawla, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, state vice-president Dr Subhash Sharma, state secretaries Suraj Bhardwaj and Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, district general secretaries Manish Sharma and Salil Kapoor and others were present on the occasion.

Harvinder Singh Sandhu, while congratulating party workers, said after the Assembly elections in four states, the results had again proved that the people of the country loved Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“They consider that their future and that of the country is safe in the hands of the leadership and governments of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said, adding that the success would now be repeated in Punjab during the upcoming civic body and Lok Sabha elections.

