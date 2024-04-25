BJP’s Sunil Jakhar, Vijay Rupani interact with workers in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, along with state in-charge and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, interacted with party workers in the city today. Speaking on the occasion, Jakhar said, “People of Punjab are feeling cheated after the 2022 elections as promises made by the Aam Aadmi have remained unfilled.”

On a query about former MP Vijay Sampla, Jakhar said he had expressed his sentiments as he was a claimant for the ticket. The BJP leader claimed that Sampla was still with the party and he was working for the victory of the party’s candidate.

Commenting on Priyanka Gandhi’s statement that demonetisation had forced women to sell their gold, Jakhar said, “The people should know that country today in a position to compete with world powers in terms of economy. Our country is progressing under the present BJP rule.”

Jakhar said, “The people of Punjab are fed up with false promises made by the Congress, the AAP, the SAD and other political parties. They seem to be in a mood to give a chance to the BJP as it can fulfil aspirations of the public.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Gujarat #Sunil Jakhar