Blackmailed by mistress, ex-serviceman ends life

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

After he was allegedly blackmailed by a woman, an ex-serviceman reportedly consumed some poisonous substance and died in Udoke Khurd village on Monday. A complaint was filed with the police yesterday, following which a case has been registered against the accused woman.

Woman booked for abetment to suicide Harwant Kaur, the wife of the victim, told the police that her husband had developed an illicit relationship with a woman living in Udoke Kalan village

His mistress was seeking a share from his pension, and he was perturbed by it

The Mattewal police have booked the ex-serviceman’s mistress on the charge of abetment to suicide

Harwant Kaur, the complainant and wife of the victim, told the police that her husband Gurmeet Singh had retired from the Indian Army in 2017. She said he had developed an illicit relationship with a woman living in Udoke Kalan village. She alleged that the woman had started to blackmail him. His mistress was seeking a share from his pension, and he was perturbed by it.

She said on Monday, he ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance. The Mattewal police have booked the ex-serviceman’s mistress on the charge of abetment to suicide and further probe is under way.